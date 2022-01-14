Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period Set To End on January 17th (NASDAQ:JWACU)

Jupiter Wellness Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:JWACU) quiet period will expire on Monday, January 17th. Jupiter Wellness Acquisition had issued 12,000,000 shares in its IPO on December 7th. The total size of the offering was $120,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Jupiter Wellness Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

JWACU stock opened at $10.13 on Friday. Jupiter Wellness Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $10.13.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Wellness Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.