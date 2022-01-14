Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Given New 6,285.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) had its price target cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 6,527.00 to 6,285.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from 9,900.00 to 7,300.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com to 7,400.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,521.50.

Shares of NYSE:GRUB opened at $10.91 on Friday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $19.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 3.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 10.1% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 301.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Just Eat Takeaway.com in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 12.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

