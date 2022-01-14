JustInvest LLC Grows Stock Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 765 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,561,000 after buying an additional 140,814 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 4,196.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 697,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,015,000 after purchasing an additional 85,150 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,887,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $83,915,000 after purchasing an additional 759,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 191.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,153 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 15,861 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP G Clark White sold 23,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $1,376,014.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Regina Gregory sold 3,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $202,865.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,868,130. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Targa Resources stock opened at $57.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.93 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.09. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $26.65 and a 12-month high of $58.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.25. Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.44.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

