JustInvest LLC Lowers Stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

JustInvest LLC cut its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 9.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 7,021,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,214,000 after buying an additional 1,043,461 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 309.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,107,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,316,000 after acquiring an additional 837,612 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 3.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,811,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $963,970,000 after acquiring an additional 787,658 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,366,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,313,920,000 after acquiring an additional 559,032 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 7.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,054,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,117,000 after purchasing an additional 516,541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $52.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $33.42 and a 12-month high of $57.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.38.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $212.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.64 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This is an increase from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 156.36%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CUBE. Truist Securities upped their price target on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.56.

CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

