JustInvest LLC Reduces Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

JustInvest LLC trimmed its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 45.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,634 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 82.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,583,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $435,983,000 after buying an additional 2,521,841 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,668,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,941,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,454 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 17.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,044,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $548,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 15.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,265,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $411,094,000 after purchasing an additional 703,525 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 14.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,380,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $379,682,000 after purchasing an additional 697,570 shares during the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $2,202,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

VLO stock opened at $83.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.31. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $54.84 and a 1 year high of $85.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.35.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $29.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.16) earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -359.63%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

