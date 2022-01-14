JustInvest LLC Sells 3,473 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

JustInvest LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,473 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 66,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after buying an additional 7,296 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $434,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 185.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 552,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,253,000 after purchasing an additional 196,694 shares during the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $72.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.47 and a 1-year high of $78.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.68 and its 200 day moving average is $68.37.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 9.92%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.62%.

HIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.07.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 20,593 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,544,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $5,918,248.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

