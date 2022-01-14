Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) Lowered to Hold at DNB Markets

Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) was downgraded by investment analysts at DNB Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $44.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kahoot! ASA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. CA Cheuvreux started coverage on Kahoot! ASA in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of KHOTF stock opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. Kahoot! ASA has a 52 week low of $4.13 and a 52 week high of $15.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.23 and a 200-day moving average of $5.83.

Kahoot! ASA operates a game-based learning platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and play learning games. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; Actimo, an employee engagement platform which connects and engages Organizations work teams; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

