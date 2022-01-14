Kalmar Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.95 Million (KALM)

Kalmar (CURRENCY:KALM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. During the last seven days, Kalmar has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. One Kalmar coin can currently be bought for about $1.45 or 0.00003384 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kalmar has a market capitalization of $5.95 million and $14,062.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kalmar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00063402 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00075833 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,273.27 or 0.07656695 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00008682 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,728.80 or 0.99949552 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00067666 BTC.

Kalmar Profile

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,109,550 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io

Buying and Selling Kalmar

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalmar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kalmar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kalmar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kalmar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kalmar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.