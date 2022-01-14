KARMA Reaches Market Cap of $35.26 Million (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One KARMA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, KARMA has traded up 3% against the US dollar. KARMA has a market capitalization of $35.26 million and $31.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001537 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00052086 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $291.20 or 0.00675127 BTC.

KARMA Profile

KARMA (KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092 . The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

Buying and Selling KARMA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

