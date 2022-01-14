Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Karuna Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is primarily focused on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company’s product candidate consists of KarXT, for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, which are in clinical stage. Karuna Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on KRTX. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $154.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Karuna Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $163.33.

KRTX stock opened at $122.21 on Tuesday. Karuna Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $94.84 and a fifty-two week high of $161.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.30.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.25). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics will post -5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 13,500 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.32, for a total transaction of $2,056,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 7,728 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total transaction of $985,860.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,956 shares of company stock worth $4,836,591. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 10.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,941,000 after purchasing an additional 8,122 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 89.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $235,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $5,811,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 3.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

