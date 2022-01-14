Kava (KAVA) Price Up 20.5% This Week

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Kava has a market capitalization of $759.53 million and approximately $148.59 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded 20.5% higher against the dollar. One Kava coin can currently be bought for about $5.16 or 0.00012018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.83 or 0.00209142 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00045962 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $198.38 or 0.00461852 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00075270 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000165 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 154,004,110 coins and its circulating supply is 147,137,326 coins. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava’s official website is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

