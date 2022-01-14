KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Upgraded to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $46.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $50.00.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Home from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of KB Home from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.00.

NYSE KBH opened at $49.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.86. KB Home has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $52.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.76.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The construction company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 17.97%. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 39,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $1,636,217.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa Lora sold 24,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $995,966.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 352,032 shares of company stock worth $14,837,469 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 50.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 105.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the third quarter worth $75,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 20.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the second quarter worth $93,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

