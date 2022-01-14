KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Upgraded to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $46.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $50.00.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Home from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of KB Home from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.00.
NYSE KBH opened at $49.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.86. KB Home has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $52.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.76.
In other news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 39,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $1,636,217.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa Lora sold 24,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $995,966.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 352,032 shares of company stock worth $14,837,469 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 50.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 105.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the third quarter worth $75,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 20.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the second quarter worth $93,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
KB Home Company Profile
KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.
Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?
Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.