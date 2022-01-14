KBC Group NV Acquires 143,249 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 484,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,249 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $43,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,912,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170,103 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,369,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,970,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,882,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,078,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,015,000 after buying an additional 457,475 shares in the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RCL. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

Shares of RCL traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.50. 32,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,153,890. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.12. The company has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12 month low of $64.20 and a 12 month high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.10) by ($0.81). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 902.44% and a negative return on equity of 58.76%. The business had revenue of $456.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($5.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1456.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.15 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

