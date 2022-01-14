KBC Group NV Buys 177,256 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 774,804 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,256 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.22% of Fortive worth $54,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTV. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the 2nd quarter valued at $153,531,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Fortive by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,192,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,443 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Fortive by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,432,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,022 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,991,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fortive by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,967,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,439 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FTV traded down $1.28 on Friday, reaching $72.25. The stock had a trading volume of 29,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,662. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.71. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $64.58 and a 12-month high of $79.87.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 31.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.17%.

In related news, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total value of $1,279,747.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $506,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FTV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Fortive from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.31.

About Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

