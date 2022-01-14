KBC Group NV Buys 278,272 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

KBC Group NV increased its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 708,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278,272 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.27% of Principal Financial Group worth $45,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 100,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,473,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 100,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after buying an additional 24,200 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 63,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 197.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 153,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,859,000 after buying an additional 101,697 shares during the period. 71.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

PFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.91.

Shares of NASDAQ PFG traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.22. 8,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,202,563. The stock has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.50. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.88 and a 1-year high of $77.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.64 dividend. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.22%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.