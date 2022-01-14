KBC Group NV Grows Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

KBC Group NV raised its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 65.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,468,095 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 978,719 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.21% of HP worth $67,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 218,435 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after purchasing an additional 30,414 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 203.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,201,854 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,886,000 after acquiring an additional 805,932 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of HP by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 137,271 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 23,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of HP by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 440,900 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $12,063,000 after acquiring an additional 120,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

HPQ traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.29. 73,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,475,666. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.28. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.07 and a 12 month high of $39.65. The stock has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.42 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.38%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of HP from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.43.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total transaction of $1,286,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Harvey Anderson sold 17,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total value of $654,024.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 357,989 shares of company stock worth $12,258,879. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

