KBC Group NV Purchases 12,417 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

KBC Group NV increased its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,417 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Equinix were worth $49,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in Equinix by 1,519.0% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the second quarter valued at about $963,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Equinix by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,263,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the second quarter valued at about $709,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Equinix by 163.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $920.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Equinix from $890.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $950.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $875.00 to $865.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $875.22.

NASDAQ EQIX traded down $6.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $741.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,908. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $801.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $813.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $586.73 and a 1 year high of $885.26. The company has a market capitalization of $66.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.50, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.36.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 241.68%.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total value of $799,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.27, for a total value of $59,870.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,218 shares of company stock worth $971,829. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

