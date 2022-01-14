Kelly Steckelberg Sells 6,700 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.64, for a total value of $1,129,888.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Kelly Steckelberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 27th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.48, for a total value of $1,256,116.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.81, for a total value of $1,285,127.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total value of $1,413,365.00.

On Friday, November 5th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.59, for a total value of $1,779,453.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.43, for a total value of $1,845,381.00.

ZM stock opened at $162.10 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.00 and a twelve month high of $451.77. The firm has a market cap of $48.30 billion, a PE ratio of 43.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of -1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $205.41 and a 200 day moving average of $280.92.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2,743.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 27,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 213.3% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $304.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.95.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

