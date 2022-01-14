Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) a €65.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($73.86) price objective on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SHL. Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($70.45) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($85.23) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($68.18) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.50 ($88.07) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €59.00 ($67.05) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Siemens Healthineers currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €61.30 ($69.66).

SHL stock opened at €60.02 ($68.20) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €63.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €58.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.62. Siemens Healthineers has a 1-year low of €41.98 ($47.70) and a 1-year high of €67.66 ($76.89). The stock has a market cap of $67.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.15.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

