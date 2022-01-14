Kering SA to Issue Dividend of $0.25 (OTCMKTS:PPRUY)

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) declared a dividend on Friday, January 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.2469 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th.

OTCMKTS PPRUY opened at $78.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Kering has a one year low of $62.44 and a one year high of $93.44.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PPRUY shares. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Kering from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Kering SA engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and retail of apparels and accessories. The firm offers apparel, leather goods, shoes, watches, jewelry, and perfumes and cosmetics products. It operates through the following segments: Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Other Houses, Luxury Houses, and Corporate and Other.

