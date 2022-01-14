KeyCorp Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Smartsheet in a report released on Sunday, January 9th. KeyCorp analyst S. Enders now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.34). KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Smartsheet’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SMAR. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Smartsheet from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Smartsheet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Smartsheet from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.29.

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $61.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.60. Smartsheet has a 52 week low of $51.11 and a 52 week high of $85.65. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.47 and a beta of 1.46.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $144.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.93 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.34% and a negative net margin of 29.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share.

In related news, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 2,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $210,373.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $136,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 253,043 shares of company stock worth $19,227,844. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth about $35,220,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 178,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,903,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $963,000. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.