KeyCorp Begins Coverage on Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK)

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) in a research report report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a sector weight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Embark Technology’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

EMBK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup started coverage on Embark Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Embark Technology in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Embark Technology stock opened at $4.69 on Tuesday. Embark Technology has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $10.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.08.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Embark Technology stock. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Embark Technology Inc (NASDAQ:EMBK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 77,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000. DNB Asset Management AS owned about 0.15% of Embark Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Embark Technology

Embark Trucks Inc is an autonomous vehicle company. It involved in building the software powering autonomous trucks. Embark Trucks Inc, formerly known as Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II, is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

