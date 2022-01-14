KeyCorp Lowers NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Price Target to $68.00

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NorthWestern’s FY2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.91 EPS.

NWE has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered NorthWestern from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NorthWestern from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered NorthWestern from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NorthWestern has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.33.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

Shares of NWE stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,499. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.35 and a 200-day moving average of $59.33. NorthWestern has a 52 week low of $53.16 and a 52 week high of $70.80.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $325.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NorthWestern will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.03%.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $165,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of NorthWestern by 68.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,923,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,862,000 after buying an additional 784,886 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in NorthWestern by 48,678.9% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 641,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,755,000 after purchasing an additional 640,128 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NorthWestern by 5.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,155,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,314,000 after purchasing an additional 449,420 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in NorthWestern by 111.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 712,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,923,000 after purchasing an additional 375,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in NorthWestern during the second quarter valued at about $10,630,000. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.