KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

Analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on KEY. Zacks Investment Research cut KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.63.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $26.70 on Wednesday. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.69 and a fifty-two week high of $26.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.58 and a 200-day moving average of $21.91.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 33.07%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 10,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $256,516.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $1,609,154.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 98,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,361,619. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter worth $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter worth $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter worth $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 103.2% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South State Corp bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the second quarter worth $29,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

