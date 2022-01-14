Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Brokerages expect Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) to announce ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kezar Life Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the highest is ($0.27). Kezar Life Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($1.05). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($1.15). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kezar Life Sciences.

Get Kezar Life Sciences alerts:

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02).

KZR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other Kezar Life Sciences news, Director Michael Kauffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total transaction of $82,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KZR. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 137.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

KZR opened at $13.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.27. Kezar Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $17.28.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kezar Life Sciences (KZR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kezar Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.