Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $187.45

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$187.45 and traded as low as C$158.05. Kinaxis shares last traded at C$158.55, with a volume of 60,615 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KXS. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kinaxis in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kinaxis in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$195.00 to C$230.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinaxis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$225.67.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$187.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$182.60. The stock has a market cap of C$4.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39,637.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.28.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$81.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$80.38 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinaxis Inc. will post 1.8200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinaxis Company Profile (TSE:KXS)

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

