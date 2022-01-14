Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Stock Position Lowered by Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,560 shares during the period. Kirkland Lake Gold makes up about 0.6% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $8,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the third quarter worth $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the third quarter worth $111,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the second quarter worth $121,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 108.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the third quarter worth $174,000. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

NYSE KL traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $40.16. The stock had a trading volume of 104,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,893. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.27. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 1 year low of $31.72 and a 1 year high of $46.98. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.65.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 34.70%. The firm had revenue of $666.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is 22.66%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KL shares. National Bankshares downgraded Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.84.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake Mine. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.