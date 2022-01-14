Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 177,567 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 1,468,098 shares.The stock last traded at $40.75 and had previously closed at $40.79.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. National Bankshares cut Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kirkland Lake Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.84.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.27.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 34.70%. The business had revenue of $666.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.188 dividend. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.66%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 41,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $827,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile (NYSE:KL)

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake Mine. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.