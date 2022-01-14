Klever Price Reaches $0.0303 on Top Exchanges (KLV)

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Over the last week, Klever has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. One Klever coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0303 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges. Klever has a total market capitalization of $102.99 million and $1.06 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00063875 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.69 or 0.00075439 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,317.01 or 0.07654907 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00008652 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,208.59 or 0.99715547 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00068126 BTC.

Klever Coin Profile

Klever’s launch date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official website is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Klever Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

