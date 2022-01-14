Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Acquires 4,784 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,723 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,784 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Comfort Systems USA worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 200.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FIX traded down $1.85 on Friday, reaching $96.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 933 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,442. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.00 and a 52-week high of $103.74. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.28. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 12.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

In other news, Chairman Franklin Myers sold 74,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.34, for a total value of $7,596,391.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William George III sold 21,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.97, for a total transaction of $1,915,373.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 141,155 shares of company stock valued at $13,759,358. 3.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

