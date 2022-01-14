Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 18.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,010 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $2,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MYRG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in MYR Group by 221.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 16,305 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MYR Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in MYR Group by 48.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 7,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in MYR Group by 181.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 9,632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYR Group stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.89. 90 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,290. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. MYR Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.87 and a 52-week high of $121.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.50.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. MYR Group had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $610.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

In other MYR Group news, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,143,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.08, for a total value of $355,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,058 shares of company stock worth $5,303,882 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

