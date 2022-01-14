Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,750 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $3,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 100.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 34.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BYD traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.56. 4,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.26. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52-week low of $44.42 and a 52-week high of $71.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.06.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The firm had revenue of $843.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $1,013,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.63.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

