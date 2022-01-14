Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,194,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,717 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,547,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 23.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,462,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,114,000 after buying an additional 1,425,525 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 975.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,373,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,112 shares during the period. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 16.6% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 5,872,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,716,000 after purchasing an additional 837,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.73.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $11,206,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CL stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.48. The stock had a trading volume of 57,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,016,805. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.64. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $74.01 and a twelve month high of $85.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.40 and its 200 day moving average is $79.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 57.51%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

