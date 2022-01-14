Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of CSW Industrials worth $2,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 54.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 13.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 11.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSWI shares. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on CSW Industrials from $163.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

CSWI traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.93. 33,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,043. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 0.80. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.20 and a 1-year high of $145.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.34). CSW Industrials had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $155.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts predict that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 9,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.69, for a total value of $1,320,606.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $387,107.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,465 shares of company stock worth $2,723,000. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSW Industrials Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration and application equipment.

See Also: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.