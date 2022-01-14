Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Has $2.34 Million Stock Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth $58,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth $150,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 18.1% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 362.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $71.67. 2,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,770. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.30. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.68 and a 52 week high of $80.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $155.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.97 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 26.42%. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 50,059 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $3,542,174.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 12,408 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $858,013.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 241,069 shares of company stock valued at $17,753,961 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.25.

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI).

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.