Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 156.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,003,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658,468 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 224.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,315,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985,851 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 51.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,227 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 8.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,462,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,798 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 55.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,920,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.36. The stock had a trading volume of 56,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,597,859. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.31 and a 12-month high of $69.68. The company has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $3,072,997.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $307,147.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,192 shares of company stock valued at $5,437,448. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.80.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

