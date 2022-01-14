Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 7,398 Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,923,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 363.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,065,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $708,683,000 after purchasing an additional 835,135 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 185.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 501,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $306,203,000 after purchasing an additional 325,499 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Align Technology by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,821,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,167,670,000 after buying an additional 213,951 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,193,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 13.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,290,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $788,418,000 after purchasing an additional 148,469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Align Technology stock traded down $9.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $515.34. 8,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,032. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $494.45 and a 12 month high of $737.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $638.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $654.48. The company has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.57.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total value of $3,515,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total transaction of $2,097,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ALGN shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $723.46.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

