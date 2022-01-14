Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Short Interest Up 1,000.0% in December

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

KNRRY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 15th. Nord/LB upgraded Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:KNRRY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.17. 17,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,998. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $24.02 and a 1-year high of $35.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.30 and its 200-day moving average is $27.31.

Knorr-Bremse AG engages in the manufacture and sale of braking systems for rail and commercial vehicles. It operates through the Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems segments. The Rail Vehicle Systems segment supplies products and services for local public transport vehicles, such as metros, light rail vehicles (LRV), freight cars, locomotives, regional and high-speed trains, and monorails.

