KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Director Sells $28,129.00 in Stock

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 1,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $28,129.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kevin Klausmeyer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get KnowBe4 alerts:

On Monday, January 3rd, Kevin Klausmeyer sold 11,845 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $264,025.05.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Kevin Klausmeyer sold 13,068 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $294,552.72.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Kevin Klausmeyer sold 167,657 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $4,115,979.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNBE opened at $20.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.26. KnowBe4, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.77 and a 12-month high of $36.67.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $64.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.28 million. The firm’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that KnowBe4, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KNBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KnowBe4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. boosted their price objective on shares of KnowBe4 from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KnowBe4 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of KnowBe4 from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNBE. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in KnowBe4 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new position in KnowBe4 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in KnowBe4 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 41.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for KnowBe4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KnowBe4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.