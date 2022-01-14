Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) Given a €33.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €33.00 ($37.50) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AD. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($31.82) target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group set a €32.00 ($36.36) target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($35.23) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.50 ($36.93) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.90 ($36.25) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a fifty-two week low of €14.72 ($16.73) and a fifty-two week high of €20.42 ($23.20).

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly Koninklijke Ahold N.V., is engaged in the operation of retail stores in Europe and the United States. The Company’s segments are Ahold USA, Delhaize America, The Netherlands, Belgium, and Central and Southeastern Europe (CSE). In addition, Other retail, consists of Ahold Delhaize’s unconsolidated joint ventures JMR – Gestao de Empresas de Retalho, SGPS, SA (JMR) and P.T.

