Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein to “Market Perform”

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

RDSMY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Koninklijke DSM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke DSM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.00.

Shares of Koninklijke DSM stock opened at $51.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $37.21 billion, a PE ratio of 62.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.90 and a 200 day moving average of $52.75. Koninklijke DSM has a 52 week low of $41.26 and a 52 week high of $56.92.

Koninklijke DSM NV engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and pharmaceutical ingredients, and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center. The Nutrition segment comprises of the DSM Nutritional Products and DSM Food Specialties business groups.

