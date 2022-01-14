Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $32.42

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $32.42 and last traded at $32.71, with a volume of 5422 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.77.

Several analysts have issued reports on PHG shares. Citigroup downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

The company has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Koninklijke Philips’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHG. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 28.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 22.2% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

About Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

