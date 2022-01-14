Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $61.75

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.75 and traded as low as $58.38. Kuehne + Nagel International shares last traded at $58.86, with a volume of 10,415 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kuehne + Nagel International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 293 to CHF 278 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kuehne + Nagel International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 5.36%.

Kuehne + Nagel International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KHNGY)

Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Freight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. The Sea Freight segment offers services through partnerships with carriers, as well as visibility and monitoring of freight movements via KN Login.

