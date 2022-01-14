Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Stock Price Down 8.7% on Insider Selling

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)’s share price fell 8.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $46.36 and last traded at $46.36. 10,453 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 353,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.75.

Specifically, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 22,465 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $1,196,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jared Gollob sold 14,996 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total value of $948,047.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,073 shares of company stock valued at $3,128,646. Company insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kymera Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.25 and a beta of 1.36.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $20.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.18 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.30% and a negative net margin of 112.31%. Equities research analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KYMR. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 141.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 16,141 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 83,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after buying an additional 19,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

