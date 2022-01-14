L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Stock Holdings Reduced by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,190,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336,310 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.61% of L3Harris Technologies worth $262,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Meridian Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,137,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,685,000 after purchasing an additional 24,848 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 142,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,249,000 after purchasing an additional 48,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 132.5% during the 3rd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 14,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 8,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $243.00 to $254.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research raised L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.77.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total value of $1,522,298.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $222.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.70 and a twelve month high of $246.08. The stock has a market cap of $43.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $215.69 and its 200 day moving average is $223.81.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 53.97%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

