L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Lifted to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $254.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $243.00.

LHX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $248.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group lowered L3Harris Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered L3Harris Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $243.77.

NYSE:LHX opened at $222.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $215.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.86. L3Harris Technologies has a 12-month low of $168.70 and a 12-month high of $246.08.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 53.97%.

In other news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total transaction of $1,522,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 7.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 66,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 33,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,166,000 after purchasing an additional 9,409 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

