Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Given New $750.00 Price Target at Barclays

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price objective upped by analysts at Barclays from $625.00 to $750.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $694.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Summit Insights downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lam Research from $710.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Lam Research from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $715.46.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $686.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $673.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $623.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.16. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $481.05 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.67 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 34.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total transaction of $2,939,836.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total value of $5,081,640.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,555 shares of company stock valued at $22,125,803. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 46.5% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

