Lambda (LAMB) Market Capitalization Reaches $9.57 Million

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 14th. Lambda has a market capitalization of $9.57 million and approximately $923,062.00 worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lambda has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lambda coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lambda Coin Profile

Lambda (CRYPTO:LAMB) is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,530,257,158 coins. The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Buying and Selling Lambda

