Lanceria (LANC) Price Tops $0.0106

Lanceria (CURRENCY:LANC) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 14th. Over the last seven days, Lanceria has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. One Lanceria coin can now be purchased for about $0.0106 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lanceria has a market cap of $2.85 million and approximately $62,308.00 worth of Lanceria was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00063288 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00074860 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,216.67 or 0.07605545 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,078.60 or 0.99491225 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00008342 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00067868 BTC.

Lanceria Profile

Lanceria’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 269,152,549 coins. Lanceria’s official Twitter account is @lancerialabs

Buying and Selling Lanceria

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lanceria directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lanceria should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lanceria using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

