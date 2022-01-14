Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Shares Gap Down to $19.95

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.95, but opened at $19.33. Latham Group shares last traded at $19.30, with a volume of 1,779 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on SWIM. Barclays upped their price target on Latham Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Latham Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Latham Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Latham Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Latham Group from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.11.

The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.86 and its 200-day moving average is $21.22.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $161.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.50 million. Analysts forecast that Latham Group, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Latham Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 542,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,893,000 after acquiring an additional 9,120 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Latham Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,686,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Latham Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Latham Group in the 2nd quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,330,000. 21.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

